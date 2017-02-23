NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday.

Thu. Wed.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .8567 .8567

Eggs large white NY Doz. .62 .66

Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.90 13.90

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2025 2.2025

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4739 1.4739

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6511 1.6511

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 72.95 72.95

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 160.50 160.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 90.12 90.12

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.65½ 3.74

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.06½ 10.17¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 332.50 332.50

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.28 4.31¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.33¼ 6.22¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.13¼ 3.13

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .387/8 .387/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .311/8 .311/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8495 .8518

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7950 7950

Copper Cathode full plate 2.7105 2.7368

Gold Handy & Harman 1247.90 1236.65

Silver Handy & Harman 18.135 17.955

Lead per metric ton LME 2290.00 2284.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1014.00 999.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1011.90 1002.70

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2972 1.2178

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.39 71.81

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 51.60 51.60

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.53 2.53

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

