NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri. Thu.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .9726 .9726
Eggs large white NY Doz. .67 .67
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.50 14.50
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1325 2.1325
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3394 1.3394
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5291 1.5291
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2123 2121
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4711 4666
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 64.75 62.63
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 177.88 177.88
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.08 93.24
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.68¾ 3.64½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.43 9.44¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 315.10 315.10
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.27¼ 4.22¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.69¼ 6.72½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.74¾ 2.74
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37¾ .37¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .305/8 .305/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8661 .8658
Antimony in warehouse per ton 9150 9150
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5141 2.5565
Gold Handy & Harman 1228.05 1228.45
Silver Handy & Harman 16.300 16.260
Lead per metric ton LME 2177.00 2250.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 909.00 897.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 910.20 907.70
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1656 1.1972
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.44 75.61
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.45 52.45
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.07 3.07
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available