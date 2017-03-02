NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday.
Thu. Wed.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .8612 .8612
Eggs large white NY Doz. .62 .62
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.05 14.50
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1475 2.1475
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4082 1.4082
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5944 1.5944
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 68.52 68.52
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 156.50 156.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 98.37 98.37
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.74½ 3.77
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.20¼ 10.34
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 332.80 332.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.27¾ 4.42¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.33 6.46½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.83¼ 3.06¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .325/8 .325/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8770 .8593
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7950 7950
Copper Cathode full plate 2.7387 2.6920
Gold Handy & Harman 1238.10 1240.40
Silver Handy & Harman 18.030 18.430
Lead per metric ton LME 2285.00 2271.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1001.00 1015.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 989.90 1018.90
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.3018 1.2757
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.52 74.08
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 51.60 51.60
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.60 2.60
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available