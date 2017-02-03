NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.
Fri. Thu.
F
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.
Eggs large white NY Doz. .82 .85
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.00 14.00
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2575 2.2575
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4957 1.4957
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6881 1.6881
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2436
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5300
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 68.79 68.79
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 150.50 150.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 87.64 87.64
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.70¼ 3.72½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.22 10.25
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 330.80 330.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.30¼ 4.34½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.46 6.48¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.93¾ 2.90
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .33 .33
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8223 .8246
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7450 7450
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6774 2.6901
Gold Handy & Harman 1215.20 1221.95
Silver Handy & Harman 17.515 17.550
Lead per metric ton LME 2334.00 2351.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 992.00 1004.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1006.70 999.60
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2933 1.2917
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.72 74.08
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 50.00
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.10 3.10
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available