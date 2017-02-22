NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.

Wed. Tue.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .8567 .8567

Eggs large white NY Doz. .66 .69

Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.85 13.85

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2025 2.2400

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4739 1.4739

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6511 1.6511

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 73.64 73.64

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 160.50 160.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 91.17 91.17

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.74 3.72¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.17¾ 10.21¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 334.90 334.90

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.31¼ 4.26

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.22¼ 6.24¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.13 2.96½

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .387/8 .387/8

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31 .31

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8518 .8518

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7600 7600

Copper Cathode full plate 2.7368 2.7223

Gold Handy & Harman 1236.65 1233.20

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Silver Handy & Harman 17.955 18.045

Lead per metric ton LME 2284.00 2275.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 999.00 988.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1002.70 1006.00

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2178 1.2974

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 71.81 71.94

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 51.60 51.60

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.52 2.52

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags