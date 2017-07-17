NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0625 1.0625

Eggs large white NY Doz. .88 .86

Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.10 16.10

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1100 2.1100

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2617 1.2617

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4740 1.4740

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2219 2219

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5164 5164

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 86.85 86.85

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 165.00 165.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 126.17 126.17

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.65 3.69¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.55 9.59

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 325.20 325.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.96 5.00¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.47¼ 8.78

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.93½ 3.06

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .32½ .32½

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8636 .8667

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6570 2.6770

Gold Handy & Harman 1234.10 1230.30

Silver Handy & Harman 16.080 15.710

Lead per metric ton LME 2264.00 2294.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 927.00 918.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 927.60 920.90

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2559 1.2818

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.01 64.59

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.75 52.75

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.93 2.93

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

