NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1261 1.1261
Eggs large white NY Doz. .69 .69
Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.10 15.10
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3300 2.3300
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2572 1.2572
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4656 1.4656
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2293 2293
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5247 5247
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 77.64 77.64
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 180.00 180.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 117.71 117.71
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.76¼ 3.86¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.11¼ 9.21½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 307.40 307.40
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.29 4.40¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.00½ 7.06½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.67¾ 2.77¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .31 .31
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8624 .8629
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8700 8700
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6030 2.5625
Gold Handy & Harman 1266.40 1266.55
Silver Handy & Harman 16.935 17.215
Lead per metric ton LME 2097.00 2065.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 944.00 939.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 944.50 940.30
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1248 1.1169
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.41 72.96
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.98 2.98
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available