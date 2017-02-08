NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.
Wed. Tue.
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.
Eggs large white NY Doz. .73 .76
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.95 13.95
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3525 2.2575
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4472 1.4472
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6268 1.6268
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 70.07 70.07
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 133.63 133.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 86.87 86.87
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.75¾ 3.73½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.53¾ 10.37¾
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 332.90 332.90
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.32½ 4.30¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.67¼ 6.45¼
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.87 2.90½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .325/8 .325/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8201 .8218
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7600 7600
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6312 2.6243
Gold Handy & Harman 1242.10 1231.00
Silver Handy & Harman 17.830 17.740
Lead per metric ton LME 2327.00 2325.50
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1016.00 1007.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1019.40 1012.90
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2582 1.2539
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.89 72.78
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 50.00
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.04 3.04
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available