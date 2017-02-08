NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.

Foods

 Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av  n.a.        n.a. 

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .73        .76

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.95      13.95

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3525     2.2575

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4472     1.4472

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.6268     1.6268

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2373       2373

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5207       5207

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   70.07      70.07

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  133.63     133.63

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   86.87      86.87

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.75¾       3.73½

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.53¾      10.37¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 332.90      332.90

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.32½       4.30¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.67¼       6.45¼

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.87        2.90½

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .381/8         .381/8

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .325/8         .325/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8201       .8218

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7600        7600

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6312      2.6243

 Gold Handy & Harman 1242.10    1231.00

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.830     17.740

 Lead per metric ton LME 2327.00    2325.50

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 1016.00    1007.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1019.40    1012.90

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2582     1.2539

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   72.89      72.78

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   50.00      50.00

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.04       3.04 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

