NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.

    Wed.       Tue.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .8468      .8468

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .69        .69

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   14.35      14.35

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2400     2.3525

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4496     1.4696

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.6303     1.6303

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2373       2373

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5207       5207

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   73.78      73.78

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  161.00     161.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   88.00      88.00

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.82¾       3.78¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.56¼      10.40 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 336.50      336.50

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.44¾       4.39½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.55        6.60½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.90½       2.94¾

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37¾         .37¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .32½         .32½

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8586       .8470

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7600        7600

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.7872      2.7718

 Gold Handy & Harman 1224.40    1230.75

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.960     17.895

 Lead per metric ton LME 2415.00    2442.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  992.00    1004.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1009.90    1002.20

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.3307     1.3475

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   73.31      73.73

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   50.05      50.05

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   2.86       2.86 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

