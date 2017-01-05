NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday.

Thu. Wed.

F

Foods

Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.

Eggs large white NY Doz. .75 .87

Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.25 13.25

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2675

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3400 1.3400

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5340 1.5340

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2583 2583

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5645 5645

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 54.62 54.62

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 149.63 149.63

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 93.08 93.08

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.61¼ 3.59¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.98½ 10.01¼

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 322.10 322.10

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.26¼ 4.18½

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.70¼ 6.69½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.91½ 2.92¾

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .33¾ .33¾

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .7715 .7715

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7350 7350

Copper Cathode full plate 2.4948 2.5280

Gold Handy & Harman 1176.70 1164.25

Silver Handy & Harman 16.665 16.475

Lead per metric ton LME 2026.50 2006.50

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 967.00 948.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 972.10 943.30

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1475 1.1575

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 72.41 72.88

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 48.05 48.05

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.37 3.37

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

