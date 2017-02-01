NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday.

Wed. Tue.

F

Foods

Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av n.a. n.a.

Eggs large white NY Doz. .88 .88

Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.95 13.95

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2575 2.3100

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4942 1.4942

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6957 1.6957

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2436 2436

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5300 5300

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 66.57 66.57

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 150.50 150.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 86.15 86.15

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.73¼ 3.64¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.24¾ 10.12½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 332.60 332.60

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.33¾ 4.20

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.39 6.27½

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.85¾ 2.79¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .32¼ .32¼

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8257 .8196

Antimony in warehouse per ton 7450 7450

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6856 2.6565

Gold Handy & Harman 1203.65 1212.80

Silver Handy & Harman 17.460 17.545

Lead per metric ton LME 2355.00 2320.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 994.00 991.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 999.80 996.50

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2917 1.2557

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.81 73.81

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 50.00 50.00

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.00 3.00

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

