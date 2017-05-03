NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

    Wed.       Tue.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .9726      .9726

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .67        .67

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   15.20      15.20

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1325     2.0925

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3154     1.3154

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5080     1.5080

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2121       2121

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4666       4666

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   59.81      59.81

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  177.88     177.88

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   90.81      99.81

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.72¾       3.70¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.45¼       9.38¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 314.50      314.50

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.29        4.29 

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.61¼       6.57½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.67¼       2.71½

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37¾         .37¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .30¾         .30¾

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8658       .8754

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   9150        9150

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6064      2.5801

 Gold Handy & Harman 1250.30    1255.45

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.530     16.835

 Lead per metric ton LME 2250.00    2280.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  911.00     924.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  904.40     926.00

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1972     1.1969

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   76.01      76.01

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.45      52.45

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.11       3.11 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

