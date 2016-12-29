NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday.

    Thu.       Wed.

F

Foods

 Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av  110.28     110.28

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.17       1.25

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   12.80      12.80

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3400     2.3400

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4141     1.4141

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.6064     1.6064

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2563       2563

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5595       5595

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   51.75      51.75

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  149.63     149.63

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   95.47      95.47

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.48¾       3.46¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.98¼      10.01¾

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 323.20      323.20

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  3.89¾       3.86½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.80½       6.75¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.81½       2.82¾

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .38          .38 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .333/8         .333/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .7830       .7892

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7350        7350

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.4883      2.4865

 Gold Handy & Harman 1146.80    1134.60

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.240     16.040

 Lead per metric ton LME 2070.00    2087.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  905.00     899.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  897.80     899.60

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1618     1.1734

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   69.25      68.64

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   48.05      48.05

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.66       3.67 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

