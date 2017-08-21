NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av .9314 .9405

Eggs large white NY Doz. .88 .88

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.20 14.20

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2750 2.2750

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2761 1.2761

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5096 1.5096

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2148 2148

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5220 5220

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 73.11 73.11

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.00 168.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 100.80 100.80

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.32 3.35

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.26¼ 9.32¾

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 298.20 298.20

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 3.99½ 4.06

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.30 7.53¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.68¼ 2.61¾

Fats & Oils/

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .36¾ .36¾

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .327/8 .327/8

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .9545 .9504

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8400 8000

Copper Cathode full plate 2.9269 2.9301

Gold Handy & Harman 1292.90 1285.15

Silver Handy & Harman 17.055 17.050

Lead per metric ton LME 2389.00 2457.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 982.00 985.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 982.40 982.40

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.4137 1.3988

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.61 65.67

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.60 52.60

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.89 2.89

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Angry
0
Sad
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Love
0

Tags