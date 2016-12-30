NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.

    Fri.       Thu.

F

Foods

 Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av  110.28     110.28

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    1.07       1.17

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   12.95      12.80

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3400     2.3400

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4141     1.4141

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.6064     1.6064

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2563       2563

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5595       5595

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   52.44      51.75

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  149.63     149.63

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   95.47      95.47

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.51        3.48¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.91½       9.98¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 322.30      323.20

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  3.93        3.89¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.58        6.80½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.83½       2.81½

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .38          .38 

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .333/8         .333/8

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .7769       .7830

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7350        7350

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5010      2.4883

 Gold Handy & Harman 1159.10    1146.80

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.050     16.240

 Lead per metric ton LME 1990.50    2070.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  907.00     898.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  901.60     897.80

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1520     1.1618

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   69.36      69.25

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   48.05      48.05

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   3.68       3.66 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

