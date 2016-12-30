NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday.
Fri. Thu.
F
|Foods
Broilers FOB Ga. ice-packed lb. wtd av 110.28 110.28
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.07 1.17
Flour hard winter KC cwt 12.95 12.80
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3400 2.3400
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4141 1.4141
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.6064 1.6064
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2563 2563
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5595 5595
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 52.44 51.75
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 149.63 149.63
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 95.47 95.47
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.51 3.48¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.91½ 9.98¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 322.30 323.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 3.93 3.89¾
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.58 6.80½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.83½ 2.81½
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .333/8 .333/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .7769 .7830
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7350 7350
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5010 2.4883
Gold Handy & Harman 1159.10 1146.80
Silver Handy & Harman 16.050 16.240
Lead per metric ton LME 1990.50 2070.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 907.00 898.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 901.60 897.80
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1520 1.1618
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 69.36 69.25
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 48.05 48.05
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.68 3.66
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available