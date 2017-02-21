NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday.

    Tue.       Fri.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .8567      .8567

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .69        .69

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.95      13.95

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2400     2.2400

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4624     1.4624

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.6403     1.6403

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2373       2373

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5207       5207

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   74.28      74.28

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  160.50     161.00

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt   90.30      90.30

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.72¼       3.71¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow 10.21¼      10.27½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 336.60      336.60

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.26        4.31¾

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.24¼       6.30 

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.96½       3.00¾

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .387/8         .387/8

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .31¼         .31¼

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8518       .8518

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7600        7600

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.7223      2.7282

 Gold Handy & Harman 1233.20    1241.95

 Silver Handy & Harman  18.045     18.060

 Lead per metric ton LME 2275.00    2273.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  988.00    1010.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 1006.00    1006.00

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2974     1.2863

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   71.94      71.84

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   51.60      50.05

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   2.75       2.75 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

