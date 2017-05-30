NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Tue. Fri.

F

Foods

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1384 1.1384

Eggs large white NY Doz. .75 .75

Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.60 14.60

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2625 2.2625

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2860 1.2860

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4965 1.4965

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2173 2281

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4932 5794

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 71.32 71.32

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 170.00 170.00

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 111.87 111.87

Grains

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.69 3.76¼

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.87¾ 9.06½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 298.30 298.30

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.14½ 4.23¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.58 6.58¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.68¼ 2.75¼

Fats & Oils

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .29¾ .29¾

Metals

Aluminum per lb LME .8844 .8862

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8800 8800

Copper Cathode full plate 2.5722 2.5695

Gold Handy & Harman 1262.70 1265.05

Silver Handy & Harman 17.385 17.295

Lead per metric ton LME 2090.00 2059.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 941.00 961.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 941.10 962.90

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1895 1.1827

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.58 74.39

Raw Products

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.55 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.11 3.11

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

