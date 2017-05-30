NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.1384 1.1384
Eggs large white NY Doz. .75 .75
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.60 14.60
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2625 2.2625
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2860 1.2860
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4965 1.4965
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2173 2281
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4932 5794
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 71.32 71.32
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 170.00 170.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 111.87 111.87
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.69 3.76¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.87¾ 9.06½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 298.30 298.30
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.14½ 4.23¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.58 6.58¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.68¼ 2.75¼
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .29¾ .29¾
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8844 .8862
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8800 8800
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5722 2.5695
Gold Handy & Harman 1262.70 1265.05
Silver Handy & Harman 17.385 17.295
Lead per metric ton LME 2090.00 2059.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 17,500 17,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 941.00 961.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 941.10 962.90
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1895 1.1827
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 74.58 74.39
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.55 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.11 3.11
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available