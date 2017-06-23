NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

    Fri.       Thu.

F

Foods

 Broilers national comp wtd av  1.0779     1.0779

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .75        .75

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   16.65      16.50

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.2100     2.2100

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.1941     1.2124

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.4257     1.4485

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2139       2278

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    4838       5272

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   86.38      86.61

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  172.50     172.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  119.62     117.09

Grains

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.57¾       3.61¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  8.79½       8.79 

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 295.80      298.90

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.54¾       4.56¼

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  7.81¼       7.68¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.67½       2.59¾

Fats & Oils

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .381/8         .381/8

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .30½         .30¾

Metals

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8490       .8461

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   8550        8700

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6017      2.5627

 Gold Handy & Harman 1255.70    1250.80

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

 Silver Handy & Harman  16.690     16.570

 Lead per metric ton LME 2181.00    2121.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  16,000     16,000

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  927.00     933.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  929.40     925.60

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2232     1.1700

Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   66.59      65.63

Raw Products

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   52.35      52.35

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   2.85       2.88 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags