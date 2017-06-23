NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri. Thu.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0779 1.0779
Eggs large white NY Doz. .75 .75
Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.65 16.50
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2100 2.2100
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.1941 1.2124
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4257 1.4485
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2139 2278
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4838 5272
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 86.38 86.61
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.50 172.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 119.62 117.09
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.57¾ 3.61¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.79½ 8.79
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 295.80 298.90
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.54¾ 4.56¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.81¼ 7.68¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.67½ 2.59¾
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .381/8 .381/8
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .30½ .30¾
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8490 .8461
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8700
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6017 2.5627
Gold Handy & Harman 1255.70 1250.80
Silver Handy & Harman 16.690 16.570
Lead per metric ton LME 2181.00 2121.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 927.00 933.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 929.40 925.60
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2232 1.1700
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.59 65.63
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.35 52.35
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.85 2.88
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available