NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Tue. Mon.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av .9314 .9314
Eggs large white NY Doz. .88 .88
Flour hard winter KC cwt 14.10 14.10
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2750 2.2750
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2729 1.2729
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5079 1.5079
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2148 2148
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5220 5220
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 71.68 71.68
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 160.00 160.00
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 100.63 100.63
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.29 3.32
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.27½ 9.26¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 296.80 296.80
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 3.92¼ 3.99½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.31 7.30
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.66½ 2.68¼
Fats & Oils/
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .36¾ .36¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .33 .33
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .9454 .9545
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8400 8400
Copper Cathode full plate 2.9548 2.9269
Gold Handy & Harman 1284.20 1292.90
Silver Handy & Harman 17.020 17.055
Lead per metric ton LME 2360.00 2389.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,500 15,500
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 974.00 982.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 981.30 985.50
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.4255 1.4137
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.81 66.61
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.60 52.60
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.98 2.98
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available