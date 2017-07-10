NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon. Fri.
F
|Foods
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0813 1.0813
Eggs large white NY Doz. .79 .78
Flour hard winter KC cwt 17.85 17.85
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1000 2.1000
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.2584 1.2584
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4855 1.4855
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2147 2205
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4867 5044
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 87.47 87.47
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.50 172.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 127.96 127.96
|Grains
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.95 3.72½
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.99¾ 9.76
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 332.20 332.20
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.40 5.25
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 8.62½ 8.51¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.78 n.a.
|Fats & Oils
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .38 .38
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .321/8 .321/8
|Metals
Aluminum per lb LME .8708
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6348 2.6436
Gold Handy & Harman 1211.90 1215.65
Silver Handy & Harman 15.577 15.390
Lead per metric ton LME 2270.00 2266.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 895.00 911.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 899.30 901.10
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2600 1.2632
|Textiles, Fibers and Miscellaneous
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 65.26 67.29
|Raw Products
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.75 52.55
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.89 2.89
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available