ELMWOOD, La. (AP) — A Minneapolis company that makes adjustable-firmness beds plans a phone and live chat service and sales center that it says will bring 225 jobs to Jefferson Parish.

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission, or JEDCO, says in a news release Thursday that the Select Comfort Corp. has begun hiring with starting salaries of $30,000 a year.

Officials say they plan to hire 50 people before opening the center in August.

The $1 billion company makes Sleep Number beds, with factories in South Carolina and Utah. Its headquarters and existing service center are in Minneapolis.

JEDCO says it offered a performance-based grant of up to $800,000 for lease assistance, infrastructure costs and relocation expenses.

The space was formerly occupied by Stewart Enterprises, a funeral home bought a few years ago by Service Corp. International of Houston.

