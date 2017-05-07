OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway shareholders are attending several events around Omaha this weekend after the company's annual meeting on Saturday.
Thousands of people spent most of Saturday listening to Berkshire's top two executives — Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger — take questions for several hours.
On Sunday morning, nearly 3,000 people ran in a 5K race through downtown that was sponsored by Berkshire's Brooks Running subsidiary.
Most of the weekend's other events celebrate shopping at companies owned by Berkshire Hathaway. Events are planned at Berkshire's Borsheims jewelry store and the Nebraska Furniture Mart.
Buffett plans to play bridge with shareholders at Borsheims.
Then Buffett will visit with sharholders enjoying steak at one of his favorite restaurants, Gorat's.
On Monday, Buffett will face more questions during a series of television interviews.