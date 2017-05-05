OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $4.06 billion.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $2,469 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $2,163 per share.
The conglomerate headed by investor Warren Buffett posted revenue of $65.19 billion in the period.
Berkshire shares have increased slightly more than 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $250,000, an increase of 16 percent in the last 12 months.
