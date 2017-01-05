Group Services, Inc., based in Bettendorf, is among 24 U.S. insurance and financial services companies that have merged to form Alera Group — the nation's 14th largest independent insurance firm.
Based in Deerfield, Illinois, the new Alera Group is an employee benefits, property/casualty, risk management and wealth management firm with about $158 million in revenue and 750 employees. The newly combined company serves 20,000 clients from 40 U.S. offices across 15 states.
"Our clients needs are changing and, frankly, our industry has been slow to respond," Alan Levitz, Alera Group's president and CEO, said in a news release. "That's why we brought together this hand-picked group."
The landmark merger, formed with investment by the middle market private equity firm Genstar Capital LLC, marks the first time this many insurance and financial services firms have combined as one, according to Alera Group.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal closed Dec. 30.
Levitz said clients will receive "the combined resources, technical experience and best practices of a larger firm." But they also will continue to have "the personal service and independent decision-making power of a local business."
Group Services, the only Iowa and Quad-City firm involved, joined 23 other firms, including: five from Pennsylvania; three from Connecticut; two each from California, Illinois and Ohio; and one from Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.
"Group Services is still here," Tom Schuetz, its co-president, said in an interview. "That was really important to all of us (merging companies) — that we have a national scope, but we maintain our entrepreneurial spirit, our local brand, local service and local decision-making."
Founded in 1981 by Kevin Bunch, who is now retired, Group Services has been owned by Schuetz and Ranae Warren since the early 2000s. The firm employs 17.
Schuetz said Group Services is "thrilled to be a part of history as we join Alera Group." "We'll create the best practices at the Alera Group level, but each of us will determine how to deploy those practices at the local level."
The merged Alera Group ranks as the 14th largest independent insurance firm and 7th largest independent employee benefits firm nationally. Levitz and other industry veterans Billy Corrigan, Rob Lieblein and Peter Marathas will serve in key leadership roles.
According to Schuetz, 20 of the 24 firms have known each other since 2011 through their involvement in Benefit Advisors Network. "So we're starting a company with a group of agencies that know each other, have worked together for several years, know what each others' services are and know what our ethics are."
Schuetz added that each agency has a financial stake in the new company. "The private equity group provided money to form Alera Group. The Alera Group then purchased all 24 agencies, but each of us as agency owners turned around and reinvested in Alera Group."
Clients of the Alera Group companies will benefit from more resources, technology and the buying and negotiating power of a large firm, he said.
"I'm in business now with people I know and trust," Schuetz said. "The result of this is going to be some positive industry changes. I still have a say and financial stake and a lot of freedom locally so we can do things important to this market and region."
The group is aiming to be $500 million in revenue in five years by its own growth and acquisition, he added. "We'll find the right people who want to grow, want to maintain their entrepreneurial spirit and are not looking to sell (their agency) and be done."