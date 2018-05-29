Downtown Bettendorf businesses will host a joint open house Saturday with food, live music and activities.
From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, several downtown businesses on State and Grant streets will open their doors to serve food and drink samples, display artwork, offer face painting and more. The "Be Downtown" event is sponsored by the city of Bettendorf and Downtown Bettendorf Organization, according to a news release.
Bands will perform all day at an outdoor stage located at The River's Edge, 1805 State St., Bettendorf. Activities include: The Bridges Lofts hosting hard hat tours; Purgatory's Pub featuring rock and street painting; Tango Salon doing an airbrush application demonstration; Sports Fans offering face painting and pizza samples; and Build to Suit featuring an artisan display and passing out Crawford Brew Works samples.
One participant will win a $500 grand prize basket with items from each participating business, according to the Downtown Bettendorf Organization.
Free bus rides will be available at Bettendorf City Hall, Leach Park, State Street Interiors, Purgatory's Pub and K&K Hardware.
— Times Staff