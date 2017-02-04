Walk into Bettendorf Office Products and its companion Evergreen Art Works and you might run into a doting grandmother shopping for toys or a proud parent wanting to frame a child’s athletic jersey or a teenager picking up supplies for an art project.
Sales of office products to commercial accounts are the stock in trade for the family-owned company that is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. But company president and founder Betty Steinbrecher notes that theirs is a business that has been quick to adapt to the changing tastes of its clientele while maintaining its strong core offerings.
And that means adding product lines that carry appeal beyond the realm of traditional office products.
“It’s all kind of customer-driven,” says Mark Hippler, vice president of the company, and Betty’s son. “We try to have different profit centers to appeal to different aspects of the market.”
That explains, in part, the newest craze at the business, whose building is a recognizable anchor on Bettendorf’s busy Middle Road.
Twice a month, groups of up to 40 people sit around tables coloring intricate pictures and designs in so-called adult coloring books. Steinbrecher estimated the company sold between 4,000 and 5,000 of the books last year alone. Travel-size coloring books that can easily fit in a purse are currently featured at the check-out counter.
The coloring clubs, which are free to attend, meet on the second Friday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon, and the second Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Coffee, lemonade and cookies are served, and the events feature giveaways like gift certificates to the business.
Any kind of supply needed for coloring, from markers to crayons to colored pencils, is available at the store in its extensive art supplies department.
“It’s brought people from farther away,” Hippler said of the coloring club.
The coloring clubs, and other featured product lines such as the large selection of Melissa & Doug toys for children, enhance the company’s strong core line of office furniture and supplies.
For all the predictions of a paperless office, Hippler said, with the advent of computers and printers, “We’re selling more paper now than ever before.”
In the end, he said, 70 percent of the company’s sales “is commercial business going out on the trucks,” he said.
The foundation of that business was born in the late 1970s, when Betty’s husband, Al, looked to open his own store when his employer, Central Office Products in downtown Bettendorf, was going out of business.
“Al said we needed to be up on the hill,” said Betty, who was employed at Bettendorf High School at the time. “And he said that I needed to go with him.”
And so, in 1977, the couple opened their 1,200-square-foot business in a wing at Cumberland Square shopping center “up on the hill” at Spruce Hills Drive and 18th Street.
The art store and framing business was added in 1984, first starting out as a separate store next door. A doorway then was cut between the two businesses, Hippler said.
“There is so much cross-over between art and office supplies that the wall eventually came down,” he said.
A massive fire that hit their business and several others on March 30, 1990, was a “terrible, terrible” time for them, Steinbrecher said.
“We were called in the middle of the night; when we arrived, they were chopping down the doors,” she said.
The fire caused an estimated $750,000 damage, fire officials said at the time in a story published in the Quad-City Times, and attributed its cause to an electrical short.
The family quickly took steps to recover, moving into the vacant Coast to Coast hardware store around the corner at Cumberland Square and working with suppliers, contractors and customers to restore business.
The business remained at Cumberland Square, eventually growing to 12,000 square feet, until the current building at Middle Road was constructed 11 years ago.
“We wanted to have a prominent location,” Hipper said. “The center of Bettendorf was moving east.”
Al Steinbrecher passed away shortly after the new store opened.
At 85, Betty Steinbrecher is as enthused as ever about the business, coming in six days a week.
She is particularly excited about the Melissa & Doug toys the store carries. The line, which stresses unstructured child’s play, creativity and use of imagination, is a natural extension of the focus on art supplies.
“We are the largest supplier of Melissa & Doug toys in the Quad-Cities; the company has confirmed that for us,” she said. “When I’m opening the Melissa & Doug boxes, it’s like Christmas.”
The Evergreen Art Works gallery showcases the works of local and regional artists and provides extensive framing services. Over the years, the company has done more than 115,000 custom frames, many of the pieces hanging on the walls of public buildings throughout the Quad-Cities, Hippler said. Framing manager Mary Lou Anderson has worked for the company for 31 of its 40 years.
The business also offers a variety of other business-related services, including a large-format printer which can print on canvas and produce signs and commercial banners.
But the bottom line for the company, Steinbrecher and Hippler say, is the personal service they offer.
“As far as commercial office products, there’s a misconception that big box stores are less,” Hipper said. “They can be, on some items. We give better service.”
Steinbrecher notes another advantage their family-owned business offers.
“You can come in here and buy one envelope, one sheet of paper, one pencil, one of anything,” she said. “You don’t have to buy 15.”