The Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Iowa celebrated recipients of the 2017 Torch Awards for Ethics at the BBB Torch Awards Luncheon on April 27 at Jumer's Casino and Hotel, Rock Island. The awards recognize local businesses for exemplary ethical business practices.
Torch Award businesses include Deere Employees Credit Union, Hornbuckle Heating and Air Conditioning, LivWell Seniors, Quad Corporation and United Insurance Counselors.
Three local high school students were also honored at the luncheon with 2017 Better Business Bureau Students of Integrity awards. The awards honor students who have demonstrated ethical behavior and have shown leadership at school and in the community. The award includes a $2,500 scholarship to the school or college of the recipient's choice.
Students of Integrity recipients are Seneha Borisuth, Moline High School; Anthony DeSalvo, Davenport North High School and Luz Martinez, West Liberty (Iowa) High School.
Mediacom will air the event on channel 22 beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, May 5.
BBB is a nonprofit, non-governmental, business-supported organization that promotes fair and honest business behavior by setting and upholding high business standards.