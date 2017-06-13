FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Republican governor has appointed an advisory group to study policies that will help foster children, the disabled and others get a job.
Gov. Matt Bevin announced the Kentucky Work Matters Task Force on Tuesday at the Capitol. Bevin said 54.7 percent of the state's workforce has a job, which is below the national average of 62.9 percent. Kentucky's disabled population is 15.7 percent, while the national average is 10.4 percent.
The task force includes some of Bevin's cabinet secretaries, state lawmakers from both major political parties and citizens.
Bevin said the group will work closely with the U.S. Department of Labor and present a final report to him with policy recommendations to help foster children, people with disabilities, disabled veterans and people with addictions and criminal records.