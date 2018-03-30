Think of it as a big family dinner table where Quad-Citizens come together to get to know each other, discuss their thoughts and begin to build a better community.
That's the purpose behind the Quad-Cities Big Table, a community-wide event planned at public and private locations across the region on April 20 and 21.
"This is two days of community building through conversation," said Rene Gellerman, loaned executive to Q2030 Regional Action Plan, sponsor of the Big Table initiative.
Work is well underway to recruit some 500 tables and table hosts, who will sit down with eight to 10 people at each table to discuss what matters to them. To date, nearly 200 tables have been filled, but more table hosts and participants are needed to reach a goal of 5,000 people.
"We think people will learn ideas and I think it will inspire on people to reflect on what's possible," said Gellerman, a Quad-Cities Chamber executive. "I assume people will come out and see themselves as a change-maker and part of the solution."
Q2030 will hold an information session from 6:30-7:15 p.m., Wednesday at Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf. It is open to prospective table hosts and participants to learn more.
According to Gellerman, organizers want participants of all ages, races, backgrounds and experiences from across the Quad-City region.
More than 230 public locations have been secured to provide space for table discussions from colleges to libraries, museums and more. But others are also being planned for more intimate settings such as home dinner parties, coffee shops and workplaces.
Held over the 48-hour period, participants also can attend more than one Big Table. Each table is expected to last at least one hour.
"This is just about bringing people together and helping them understand who lives in the community," said Don Doucette, chancellor of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
Not only is the college district opening its doors as one of the public venues, but Doucette has invited guests from the immigrant and refugee communities to a private dinner party at his home. He and his wife, Lynn Drazinski, a faculty member at Augustana College, will host the small group.
"I'm intrigued with talking to people I don't know," said Doucette, whose early career had him teaching English as a Second Language and working with many foreign students. He also is the grandson of Polish immigrants.
Randy Moore, who leads the Q2030 Welcoming and Inclusive work group, said the Big Table exercise "if executed correctly, could get some traction."
Moore, Iowa American Water Co.'s president, sees the initiative as an important step forward in building a stronger community. "This is not something that is going to go on a shelf, get tucked into a book. We are going to dig into it and see if we can identify some trends and we believe we will."
Moore said it is an opportunity for those people "who normally don't have a voice" to be heard.
To be as inclusive as possible, Gellerman said organizers are reaching out to the minority communities, faith communities, schools and others hoping to get their participation.
"We'll get a multitude of ideas (from the tables) that will last us for quite some time," Moore said. "Some will be things we can start changing now and other ideas could last up to and through 2030."
Quad-City employer Deere & Co. also is reaching out to area high schools, inviting between 250 and 280 students to John Deere World Headquarters in Moline.
John Deere Foundation's Mara Sovey Downing and Nate Clark will host what could be 25 or more Big Tables with students from across the Quad-Cities.
"We wanted to do something that is really going to inspire the students about civic engagement," Downing said.
She said their hope is to challenge the high school students to think about their community and talk about "what do they think our community needs to be a cool, creative and prosperous place?"
That is the very goal of Q2030, a community initiative led by the Quad-Cities Chamber — making the Quad-Cities a cool, creative and prosperous place by 2030.
Gellerman said the Quad-Cities Big Table is modeled after Columbus Community Foundation's Big Table in Columbus, Ohio.
"One outcome we heard of in Columbus was that a neighborhood did a Big Table and talked about what it can do to make their community better," she said. Out of the original discussion, a group recognized the need for safe playground equipment at their school, raised the money and built a playground designed by the children.
"We're hoping it will inspire a lot of future collaboration," she said.
Tables will be invited to report back on the conversations in order for Q2030 to do a community report of the ideas.
"We're focusing on generating solutions and not so much on discussing the well-known problems," she said. "It sounds so simple. It really is as simple as it sounds."