NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Biogen Inc., down 8.05 to $253.37

The drugmaker's chief financial officer is leaving to take the same role at Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

H&R Block Inc., up $2.14 to $29.13

The tax preparer had a stronger fourth quarter than analysts expected.

Southern Co., up 16 cents to $51.22

High-dividend stocks including utilities and real estate investment trusts climbed Wednesday as bond yields fell.

GameStop Corp., down 35 cents to $21.63

The Commerce Department said retail sales fell in May as people spent less at electronics retailers and department stores.

Citizens Financial Group Inc., down 30 cents to $36.58

Banks fell in tandem with bond yields, which sends interest rates on loans lower.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc., up $1.17 to $15.24

Reuters said the senior housing company may be in talks with Zhongzhong Zhuoe Group about a potential sale.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc., down 87 cents to $11.26

The mobile services company will restate two years of results because of errors in the way it recognized revenue.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., down $1.94 to $47.28

Energy companies tumbled along with oil prices Wednesday as U.S. crude prices dropped.

