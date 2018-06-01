Kone, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry with Quad-City operations, has been ranked one of the world's most innovative companies of the year, by the business magazine Forbes.
This year, Kone ranked 59th, making it the 7th most innovative company in Europe, according to a news release. Recently, the company developed Kone 24/7 Connected Services, which predicts faults in elevators and escalators before they happen, plus monitor equipment in real time.
The rating is based on an innovation premium, or the difference between companies' market capitalization and the net present value of cash flows from existing businesses.
Davenport executive finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year
Founder and CEO of Grace Engineered Products in Davenport, Phil Allen, is a finalist for the 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year in the Heartland program.
The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in innovating, financial performance, plus personal commitment to their businesses and communities, according to a news release.
"At the end of the day, I really see Grace Engineered Products as a way of caring for people by providing a livelihood for our employees, our manufacturer's representatives and our vendors," Allen said. "Therefore, I believe that delivering great products is equally important as treating employees, vendors and representatives with respect and dignity."
Award winners will be announced at a gala on June 14 in Minneapolis.
Goodwill retail certification training sessions open
There are still spaces left in Goodwill of Heartland's retail certification training session, to run from June 4 through July 20, in Davenport.
In 2016, Goodwill launched the program to prepare workers for employment in all aspects of retail. The seven-week program is free and open to the public, according to a news release.
The course includes 10 hours a week of classroom training, plus 90 hours of paid work experience, using curriculum from the National Retail Federation. Training is located at the Quad-Cities Goodwill center. By the end of the program, students should be prepared to take the National Retail Foundation Customer Service and Sales Certification Test, according to the news release.
To apply, contact Silvia Salinas at 563-484-3719.