GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Burlington Northern Santa Fe is investigating the derailment of eight rail cars on a freight train in northeast Wyoming.
The derailment occurred May 24 in the small community of Rozet, east of Gillette. There were no injuries.
BNSF spokesman Ross Lane tells the Gillette News Record that (http://bit.ly/2qEp6Xy ) the train was hauling vehicles.
Lane says four of the cars were on their side, two were leaning and two stayed upright during the derailment.
He says all of the vehicles involved will be scrapped.
Lane says totaling the vehicles involved in a train derailment or crash is standard practice, regardless of their condition, for future liability purposes.
Lane says the track sustained minor damage and was reopened on Friday afternoon.
He didn't know where the train was headed, other than eastward.
