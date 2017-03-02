OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha Planning Board has given its preliminary approval to a $1.2 billion commercial and residential development envisioned as the gateway to western Omaha.
As approved by the board Wednesday, the Avenue One project would take 15 years to complete on more than 180 acres south of West Dodge Road. Features include a central plaza, 26 acres of green space and more than 6 miles of walking and biking trails. Developers say more than 2,000 residential units and 1.3 million square feet of office and commercial space would be built.
Developers also say the project would generate 8,500 construction jobs and 8,900 permanent jobs. Developers expect to break ground by late this year.