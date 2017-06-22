NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Boeing Co. says it's eliminating some jobs at its 787 Dreamliner plant in South Carolina.
Local media outlets reported the layoffs of "fewer than 200 workers" are the first in South Carolina since the company moved to North Charleston in 2009.
Boeing's vice president and general manager in South Carolina, Joan Robinson-Perry, said in a memo to employees Thursday that the company needs to become more competitive in "a relentlessly challenging industry."
The company would not say exactly how many jobs are being eliminated in South Carolina.
The company announced cuts in December in Washington state in what it called a company-wide effort to reduce jobs in its commercial airplane division to better compete with French-based rival Airbus.
The layoffs include managers and salaried workers.