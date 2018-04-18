Younkers departments stores will disappear from the Quad-City area landscape after parent company Bon-Ton Stores Inc. announced that liquidators and debtholders had the winning bid for the company's assets in a bankruptcy auction.
Bon-Ton, with headquarters in Milwaukee and York, Pennsylvania, announced late Tuesday that the company has accepted a bid that will lead to the closing of about 250 stores in 23 states, including stores under the Iowa-born Younkers brand.
In a company news release, Bon-Ton said a joint venture composed of the holders of the company's second lien secured notes due 2021 will acquire the inventory and certain assets. The winning bidder includes the Great American Group LLC and Tiger Capital Group LLC. It is subject to the bankruptcy court's approval.
"While we are disappointed by this outcome and tried very hard to identify bidders interested in operating the business as a going concern, we are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the impact of this development on our associates, customers, vendors and the communities we serve," Bon-Ton President and CEO Bill Tracy said in the news release.
Bon-Ton said it expects to provide more details about the liquidation plans and going out of business sales at its stores following the court's approval of the winning bid. A hearing by the Delaware-based bankruptcy court to approve the sale was scheduled for Wednesday.
In addition to Younkers, Bon-Ton operates Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, Elder-Beerman and Herberger's stores.
The company's end will shutter three stores in the Quad-City region, including Younkers stores at NorthPark Mall, Davenport; SouthPark Mall, Moline, and in Muscatine.
A manager at the Younkers store in Davenport said all questions are being referred to the company's headquarters. NorthPark and SouthPark's mall management was not available for comment.
Muscatine Mall and Younkers managers have also deferred comments to Bon-Ton, claiming they have not been provided with information about a potential closure. Greg Jenkins, president of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Younkers store, at 1903 Park Ave., joined the Chamber’s membership in 2006 and has remained one of the few major retailers in the mall.
“Nobody wants to see any retail operations close and we all recognize Muscatine has issues with retail sales, or access to retailers,” Jenkins said. “Our hope is if that store is no longer a Younkers that it becomes something else. I believe this community has the capacity for a store like that and it should be a good market for us to recruit another retailer to provide those sorts of goods in the community.”
On Tuesday a spokeswoman for the mall's parent company, Macerich, said the company would not comment on Younkers' business.
"We are incredibly grateful to all of our associates for their dedicated service to Bon-Ton and to our millions of loyal customers who we have had the pleasure to serve as their hometown store for more than 160 years," Bon-Ton's Tracy said in the release.
According to Bon-Ton's WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice filed with the Iowa Workforce Development, it plans to lay off a total of 635 workers at seven of its Iowa stores as of June 5. The stores included: Sioux City, West Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Des Moines, Mason City and Dubuque. The WARN filing did not mention the Davenport or Muscatine stores, but the latest development made it clear all the stores will close.
"Retail is an important aspect of quality of life in the region, and we’re disappointed that the nationwide closure of Bon-Ton stores is impacting Quad-Cities' Younkers locations," said Jillian McCleary, the communications and marketing vice president for the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Bon-Ton, founded in 1898, filed for bankruptcy in February. Younkers was founded in Keokuk, Iowa, as a general store in 1856.