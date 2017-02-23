NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Square Inc., up $2.11 to $17.15

The mobile payments processor reported a larger-than-expected profit and gave strong estimates for 2017.

Boston Scientific Corp., down 68 cents to $24.48

The company recalled a heart valve device because of a manufacturing problem.

Hormel Foods Inc., down $2.01 to $35.29

The company announced weak first-quarter results and lowered its profit forecast because of lower turkey prices.

HP Inc., up $1.40 to $17.60

The company posted stronger-than-expected sales of personal computers.

L Brands Inc., down $9.19 to $48.94

The company said its February sales have been weak, especially at Victoria's Secret stores.

Arris International PLC, down $4.44 to $26.26

The communications technology company gave a weak sales forecast and announced an $80 million acquisition.

AMC Networks Inc., up $2.34 to $59.84

The cable channel company beat analyst estimates in the fourth quarter as its AMC and IFC channels did well.

FirstEnergy Corp., up 60 cents to $31.39

Investors who sought income bought shares of utility companies as bond yields dropped.

