The Bridges loft apartments will soon begin construction on its second building months ahead of schedule after half of first building apartment building has rented at a quicker pace than expected.
"We've been thrilled with the velocity of reservations especially as the weather is starting to warm," developer Frank Levy, president of Newbury Living, said Friday during a hard hat tour of the downtown Bettendorf lofts project. The $22 million project is being built on the site of the former Twin Bridges Motor Inn.
The West Des Moines developer was so excited to see the latest progress and views that he as soon as he arrived Friday morning, he grabbed a hard hat and climbed up a wooden ladder to the second floor. He was so quick, the construction workers didn't have a chance to tell him the stairs were accessible.
Of the 76 units being built in the first phase, he said 38 have been spoken for and months ahead of the building's Thanksgiving Day completion. "You don't generally plan months and months ahead of your move if you're a renter," he said, adding typically renters commit to move two or three months ahead.
"The interest has been earlier than we were told we would get," Levy said. The commitment level now has pushed up construction of the second building, which will be located on the far east of the site and complete the design's U-shape. In the outdoor center courtyard will be a swimming pool and patio, also looking out at the Mississippi River.
Levy said the renter mix has been more empty-nesters relocating from within and outside the Quad-Cities as opposed to a more young professional clientele that the building had expected. "The higher price point units have gone first. That's exciting for us because it means we'll have nice, long-term tenants." In addition, he said it leaves more affordable units still available. Monthly rents range from $750 to $1,750. Covered parking stalls also are available for rent. Surface parking will be provided.
The five-story Bridges will provide parking on the ground floor as well as some enclosed common space and a retail space. "Three-fourths of the units will have a river view," said Levy, who snapped cellphone photos from a number of vantage points, including a prime river views from what will be a roof patio deck overlooking the ongoing Interstate 74 bridge construction.
Steve Pennock, the project manager with Build to Suit, the Bettendorf-based general contractor, said the weather had caused a few delays but the project caught up after the framers brought in light towers, and increased their hours and work force. He said the framing crew should finish on the first building this week and now can move directly to the second phase, or Building B. Construction will begin on the roof next week and when it is complete, other interior work can begin.
Scott Haynes, the building superintendent for Build to Suit, said nearly 50 to 60 tradesworkers are on the site now, but the crew should reach as many as 80 at a time as the work moves inside.
The second building will be tied into the first building with the elevator shafts in the middle. In all, the Bridges will have 132 units — 56 units in the next structure. There are micros, studios, and one- and two-bedrooms.
The building was designed by ASK Studio, a Des Moines-based architect.
"It turns out that we're attractive to a wider demographic than we anticipated," Levy said. "It's been a lot of empty-nesters and people re-locating to the Quad-Cities as opposed to primarily young people. That's exciting for us because it means they'll be nice, longer-term renters." He said the expectation was for a tenant mix with more young professionals and a few baby boomers.
Pennock said the construction has been sped up by the use of pre-constructed panel walls. They are built off-site in a controlled environment by Lumber Specialities in Dyersville, Iowa.
"They bring them here and they're ready to go right in place," he said. "They go up faster, but they cost more upfront."
Levy said moving up the second phase means the entire building should be ready to move in by April or May 2019. He said tenants will live in the first building during about four to six months of construction on the second building.
He is enthused by all the other construction activity downtown, including plans by Build to Suit's Kevin Koellner to demolish the dilapidated buildings directly across the street from the Bridges. Levy said it is the first time he and Koellner, who also is an investor in the Bridges, have worked together in the Quad-Cities. Koellner has not disclosed his plans across the street.
Pennock said demolition should begin next month.
In addition, Ascentra Community Credit Union is building a new headquarters down the street and a fire department expansion is underway at Bettendorf City Hall, right next door to the Bridges.
For information on renting, contact Lori Morris through bettendorflofts.com.