LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corp. is reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $144 million.
The Louisville, Kentucky, company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.
The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel's and other brands posted revenue of $887 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $694 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $669 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.99 billion.
Brown-Forman expects full-year earnings to be $1.80 to $1.90 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.A
_____
Keywords: Brown-Forman, Earnings Report