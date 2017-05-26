PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University's medical school announced a partnership with six Rhode Island academic medical practices in a new group that will employ more than 500 doctors.
The new nonprofit federation, Brown Physicians Inc., will become one of the largest multi-specialty physician practices in the state, according to an announcement by the university Thursday night.
The state's largest health system, Lifespan, operates a physicians group which employs 563 doctors.
The six independent practices joining the Brown partnership are The Neurology Foundation Inc., University Emergency Medicine Foundation, University Medicine Foundation, University Surgical Associates Inc., Brown Urology and Brown Dermatology Inc.
Dr. Brian Zink, chair of the school's Department of Emergency Medicine, told WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2qXrifc ) the physicians originally considered a partnership with Lifespan. They decided on Brown after the university "came in in a big way" last year, according to Zink.
Zink said the partnership with Brown will lead to more collaboration and coordination of patient care.
An undisclosed investment from Brown's medical school is funding the partnership. It goes into effect July 1.
The partnership comes at a time of major changes in Rhode Island health care. The state's second-largest system, Care New England, recently signed a letter of intent to be acquired by the Massachusetts-based Partners HealthCare.