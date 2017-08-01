Burger boat sinks in Mississippi river in eastern Iowa

In this Monday, July 31, 2017 photo, boaters maneuver around Mimi's Burger Boat as it sits partially submerged in the Mississippi River near Clinton, Iowa. The popular boat-based food vendor sunk after hitting a submerged barrier. Sonya Carey-Otte, co-owner, said following a three-hour wait everyone on the boat was rescued by authorities. (Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad City Times via AP)