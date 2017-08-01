WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding the Burlington International Airport an $11.9 million grant to relocate a taxiway.
It's part of approximately $186 million being awarded to 62 airports around the country for the FAA's Airport Improvement Program.
The Burlington Free Press reports that U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao made the announcement Tuesday.
The grant will support moving Taxiway G, which is on the southeast side of the airfield, to improve the safety and efficiency of overall airport operations and to meet FAA design standards.
Chao says the grant is "an important investment in Burlington air service and the economic vitality of the region."
The grants will be issued over the next several weeks.