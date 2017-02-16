___
The Zuckerberg manifesto: How he plans to debug the world
NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg's long-term vision for Facebook, laid out in a sweeping manifesto Thursday, sounds more like hopes for the world than plans for a company. In it, he asks if we are, 'building the world we all want?' While most people now use Facebook to connect with friends and family, Zuckerberg hopes that the social network can encourage more civic engagement, an informed public and community support in the years to come. Facebook now has nearly 2 billion members, which makes it larger than any nation in the world.
GOP leaders unveil new health law outline, divisions remain
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House Republicans unveiled a rough sketch of a massive health care overhaul to rank-and-file lawmakers Thursday, but a lack of detail, cost estimates and GOP unity left unresolved the problem that's plagued them for years: What's the party's plan and can Congress pass it? At a closed-door meeting in the Capitol basement, party leaders described a broad vision for voiding much of President Barack Obama's 2010 statute and replacing it with conservative policies.
Take a breath: Stocks slow down after a record-setting run
NEW YORK (AP) — The Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped Thursday to break a seven-day winning streak, its longest in three and a half years, though it remains a nudge away from its record high.
It was part of a pause for stock markets around the world, which have been on a torrid run thanks to an improving economy, stronger corporate earnings and hopes for more business-friendly policies from Washington. The dollar's value also dipped against rival currencies, and Treasury yields fell as bond prices rose.
'Day Without Immigrants': Protest closes restaurants in US
Fine restaurants in New York, San Francisco and the nation's capital closed for the day. Grocery stores, food trucks, coffee shops and taco joints in places like Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston shut down.
Immigrants around the U.S. stayed home from work and school Thursday to demonstrate how important they are to America's economy and way of life, and many businesses closed in solidarity, in a nationwide protest called A Day Without Immigrants. The boycott was aimed squarely at President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on immigration, legal and illegal, by such means as a wall at the Mexican border. Organizers said they expected thousands to participate or otherwise show support.
Trump names Acosta as new choice to become labor secretary
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday announced law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his new labor secretary nominee, one day after his original pick abruptly withdrew from consideration.
If confirmed anew by the Senate, Acosta would become the first Hispanic member of Trump's Cabinet. He is now dean of the Florida International University law school.
Tea party gains voice in Trump's Cabinet with budget chief
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the White House budget office, giving the Republicans' tea party wing a voice in his Cabinet. South Carolina Rep. Mick Mulvaney squeaked through the Senate on a nearly party-line vote. Sen. John McCain, who's emerging as perhaps the most vocal critic of the Trump administration, opposed Mulvaney for past House votes supporting cuts to Pentagon spending.
South Korean court approves arrest of Samsung heir
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean court has approved the arrest of a Samsung heir accused of bribery and other charges in connection to a massive corruption scandal. The Seoul Central District Court's decision to issue a warrant to arrest Lee Jae-yong, 48, a vice chairman at Samsung Electronics and the only son of the Samsung chair, Lee Kun-hee, makes him the first leader in Samsung's history to be arrested on criminal charges.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.91 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 20,619.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2.03 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,347.22. The Nasdaq composite fell 4.54 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,814.90.
Benchmark U.S. crude rose 25 cents to settle at $53.36 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 10 cents to $55.65 a barrel. Natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.85 per 1,000 cubic feet. Heating oil was close to flat at $1.63 per gallon, and wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to $1.52 per gallon.