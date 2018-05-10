Fourteen speakers will have five minutes to present their most "disruptive ideas" for changing local workplaces at a conference next month.
From 5:30 to 9 p.m. June 14, MRA, the Management Association, will host its first DisruptHR event, at The Establishment, 220 19th St., Rock Island, aimed at inspiring business professionals and community leaders. According to a news release, 14 business owners, marketing managers and tech leaders will discuss talent in the workplace.
Each presenter will have five minutes to speak, with slides rotating every 15 seconds, while the audience is encouraged to cheer on and tweet about their favorite ideas. The evening will include hors d'oeuvres and opportunities for networking.
Audience registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with cocktails and appetizers. The rest of the evening is divided between presentations and networking, until 9 p.m.