LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The administrator of Calcasieu Parish says the parish is experiencing growth that helps officials meet public service needs.
"Residents need to understand how fortunate we are to be in a growth period," Bryan Beam told The American Press in Lake Charles (http://bit.ly/2hrWrEt). "We are truly invested for the long term to ease future burdens when the economy may dip at some point."
Bryan Beam noted that from 2014 to this year, development permits went up 13 percent, rezonings increased by 70 percent, and park facility rentals increased by 22 percent.
Meanwhile, a recent report by economist Loren Scott stated that the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area is expected to gain 3,800 jobs next year, largely in part to the $45 billion in industrial projects under construction.
The parish's $223.4 million budget for 2017 includes $61 million in road and bridge improvement work, along with some new facilities and improvements for several departments including Juvenile Justice and the Coroner's Office.
"Public service needs are definitely up," he said. "So we not only want to keep pace but try to stay ahead of that as much as possible."
The parish had 56 miles of road overlays and construction this year. Next year, he said, there are a projected 103 miles of roadwork. The $61 million budgeted for road improvements next year is "one of the largest on record," he said.
