CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell Soup Co. said its quarterly sales fell and cited the pressures facing the broader packaged food industry.
The maker of canned soups, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juices lowered its sales outlook for the fiscal year, and its stock fell. Campbell CEO Denise Morrison noted that products in the center aisles of grocery stores, which are seen as being less fresh, have been particularly challenged.
To adjust to changing tastes, Campbell has been working to transform its portfolio to include products that seem fresher or healthier. But the company has struggled on that front as well; its "Campbell Fresh" division, which includes Bolthouse Farms refrigerated drinks, saw sales fall 6 percent in the period ended April 30. The division that includes its U.S. soup and sauces division saw sales decline 2 percent.
For its fiscal third quarter, the company earned $176 million, or 58 cents per share. Excluding one-time items, it said it earned 59 cents per share. Analysts expected 64 cents per share according to Zacks Investment Research.
Total revenue was $1.85 billion, also falling short of forecasts for $1.87 billion.
Campbell said it now expects sales to be flat to down 1 percent. It previously forecast sales to be flat to up 1 percent. It expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.04 to $3.09 per share.
The company's stock was down nearly 4 percent at $54.77 in pre-market trading. Campbell shares have decreased nearly 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 6 percent. The stock has dropped 10 percent in the last 12 months.
