TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Canadian company will spend $1 million to expand its Mississippi door factory, adding 50 employees.
Renin Corp., based in Brampton, Ontario, said Wednesday that it would move equipment from a sister location in Canada to a longtime factory in Tupelo.
The maker of interior doors says the shift will help it increase sales in the United States.
Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says no jobs are shifting from Canada. The state agency is giving Renin $50,000 to help pay to move equipment.
Craft says local governments are not giving any assistance.
Renin expects to fill the 50 jobs within the next two years. Average wages were not disclosed.
Owned by BBX Capital Corp. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Renin reported 2016 sales of $65 million and profit of $857,000.