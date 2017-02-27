The Quad-Cities Corporate Partners and Quad-Cities Disability Employment Network will host the 25th annual Career Fair For People With Disabilities on March 7.
The free event for Quad-City area residents with disabilities will be 10 a.m. to noon at the iWireless Center, Moline. An employer panel, moderated by Jennifer Marmē-Lowery of Partners in Job Training and Placement, will precede the fair at 8:45 a.m.
The fair will feature about 25 participating area employers and community agencies, including agencies that assist people with disabilities in obtaining employment.
It is sponsored by Quad-Cities Corporate Partners, iWireless Center, The Dispatch/Argus and the Quad-Cities Disability Employment Network.
Participants include these employers: ADDUS Health Care, Black Hawk College, Cintas, Good Samaritan Society, Handicapped Development Center, Happy Joe’s, Iowa 80 Group, iWireless Center, Levy Restaurants, Mediacom, MetroLINK, Mid-American Energy, Moline Dispatch, Per Mar Security, Rock Island Arsenal and UnityPoint - Trinity; and these agencies: Transitions, Handicapped Development Center, ARC of the Quad-Cities, Illinois Division of Rehabilitation Services, Black Hawk Area Special Education District and Illinois/Iowa Center for Independent Living.