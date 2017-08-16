HELSINKI (AP) — Danish brewer Carlsberg says its profits rose in the first six months of the year, despite a decline in consumption in the key eastern European market, particularly Russia.

The Copenhagen-based maker of Tuborg beer said Wednesday that revenue, when excluding currency shifts and one-off effects, rose 2 percent from a year earlier to 31.8 billion kroner ($5 billion).

Net profit, however, rose 23 percent to 2.3 billion kroner. And operating profit before interest, taxes and one-time items stood at 4.1 billion kroner, nearly 20 percent up from the previous year, clearly beating market estimates.

CEO Cees't Hart said that Carlsberg "delivered a strong set of results for the first half-year, improving earnings and cash flow and reducing leverage," adding that he was particularly pleased with growing Tuborg volumes in Asia.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Angry
0
Sad
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Love
0

Tags