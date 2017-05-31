New members were elected to the board of directors of CBI Bank & Trust at the organization’s annual meeting May 17.
Daniel P. Stein, of Muscatine, and Todd J. Helle, of Tiffin, Iowa, joined the board.
Stein was previously the bank’s senior vice president and senior loan officer, and serves as chairman of the board of Central Bancshares, Inc., the bank’s parent company.
Helle is treasurer, tax director and a partner with Terry Lockridge & Dunn, an accounting, tax and business consultancy firm based in the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids corridor.
Current directors James J. Cuddeback, C.E. “Gene” Driscoll, Brenda S. Herington, Robert J. Howard, Gregory J. Kistler, Dr. Carlin C. Lawhead and William M. Parks were reelected to the board. Kistler was reelected chairman of the board and Howard continues as president and CEO.
Central Bancshares, Inc. is the $900 million in assets, privately-held parent company of two wholly-owned subsidiary banks: CBI Bank & Trust, based in Muscatine, and F&M Bank, headquartered in Galesburg. Together they serve approximately 41,000 households and businesses through 14 banking centers located in Muscatine, Davenport, Wilton, Washington, Coralville and Kalona, Iowa, and Galesburg, Peoria, Brimfield and Buffalo Prairie, Illinois.