BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A new 4.5-cent monthly tax will be added to Louisiana cellphone bills if the governor agrees with a bill backed by lawmakers.

The dollars would pay for technology assistance and services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Current law imposes a 5-cent monthly tax on landline phones, with the money deposited into the Telecommunications for the Deaf Fund. The bill would drop that rate to 4.5 cents a month but expand the tax to wireless services.

The bill by Rep. Patricia Smith, a Baton Rouge Democrat, received final legislative passage with an 85-8 vote Tuesday. If Gov. John Bel Edwards agrees to the proposal, the new tax would take effect Oct. 1. It would raise an estimated $4.7 million annually.

___

House Bill 582: www.legis.la.gov

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

___

This story has been corrected to show the tax would be 4.5 cents, rather than 4.25 cents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags